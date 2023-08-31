Email City Guide
Not taken for ‘granite’: WFISD teacher receives NAGT Earth Science Leader Award

Henderson is known for using his passion for teaching to help others discover a love of learning.
By Mekala Conway
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Secondary WFISD teacher Bryce Henderson has received recognition from the National Association of Geoscience Teachers for his contributions to stimulating interest in the earth sciences and being an outstanding teacher.

According to WFISD, Henderson specializes in curriculum development in addition to teaching. He is committed to improving the art of teaching and focuses on closing STEM achievement gaps to increase representation in geoscience. He is an educational technology specialist and a Google for Education certified trainer who frequently presents at local, state, and national conferences.

The NAGT recognizes educators who meet seven of ten criteria developed to encourage and support them to move from the role of teacher to teacher leader. Mr. Henderson will be recognized at the NAGT Awards Luncheon in Pittsburgh, PA, in October 2023. He will also appear in NAGT’s national publication.

