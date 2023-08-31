Sheppard Elementary named Purple Star Campus

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sheppard Air Force Base Elementary School was named a Purple Star Campus for the second time in four years.

Sheppard Elementary received its first Purple Star award in 2019.

They are the only school along with Burkburnett to get this honor in the region.

“It means a lot, it means that we really take pride in making sure our military families are taken care of,” WFISD Superintendent, Dr. Donny Lee said.

“We make sure that they are welcomed when they come to Wichita Falls ISD. When they move from another part of the state or country, they are welcomed”. Dr. Lee said.

Purple Star Campuses provide exceptional service and unique needs to military families. Governor Greg Abbott announced that 150 Texas public schools were awarded the Purple Star Campus Designation for the 2023-24 school year.

Superintendent Lee spoke highly of the work at SAFB Elementary and how the school welcomes military families.

“That is a nerve-racking feeling when you’re moving into a new state, especially when you are going into a new school. So having these families know their child will be in good hands with us is great” Dr. Lee said.

Students, staff, and parents all play a crucial role in making sure everyone is welcomed at the school and getting adjusted.

“We have quality teachers that have very high expectations,” Sheppard Air Force Base Elementary Principal, Cindy Waddell said.

“We have great support from the Air Force and everyone here so when that all comes together it allows every child here to be successful,” Waddell said.

Everyone connected to WFISD and Sheppard AFB Elementary is proud of the campus and can’t wait to welcome more families who move to the base.

