Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Texas DPS to increase patrols for Labor Day weekend

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced that they will be increasing enforcement for the Labor Day weekend, to encourage safer driving.

From Sept. 1 through Sept. 4, Texas Highway Patrol will be stepping up patrols to look for people not wearing their seat belts, drivers speeding, people driving while intoxicated, and drivers who fail to follow the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law, as well as other traffic violations.

A representative with DPS said roads will be busy over the holiday weekend and they want everyone to get to their destinations as safely as possible. They said drivers can do their part by paying attention to the road, putting their phones down, buckling up, slowing down, and obeying all traffic laws.

During the 2022 Labor Day holiday enforcement period, Troopers statewide issued more than 64,000 citations and warnings. This included 5,513 citations for speeding; 720 seat belt and child safety restraint citations; 1,314 citations for no insurance; and 230 warnings and citations for Move Over, Slow Down violations. DPS also had 288 DWI arrests, 280 felony arrests, and 155 fugitive arrests.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Henderson is known for using his passion for teaching to help others discover a love of learning.
Not taken for ‘granite’: WFISD teacher receives NAGT Earth Science Leader Award
Jacelyn Lassiter sat down with Rita Gauthier of Catholic Charities to discuss Texoma Gives.
Catholic Charities: We serve anyone and everyone
A Wichita Falls woman opens a bakery to share her family recipes with the community.
A legend in the ‘baking’: Flamingo Baking Co. brings legacy recipes to community
WFPD at the scene where a man was found face down in a pool.
WFPD investigating deceased man found in pool