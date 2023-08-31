Texas DPS to increase patrols for Labor Day weekend

TEXAS (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced that they will be increasing enforcement for the Labor Day weekend, to encourage safer driving.

From Sept. 1 through Sept. 4, Texas Highway Patrol will be stepping up patrols to look for people not wearing their seat belts, drivers speeding, people driving while intoxicated, and drivers who fail to follow the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law, as well as other traffic violations.

A representative with DPS said roads will be busy over the holiday weekend and they want everyone to get to their destinations as safely as possible. They said drivers can do their part by paying attention to the road, putting their phones down, buckling up, slowing down, and obeying all traffic laws.

During the 2022 Labor Day holiday enforcement period, Troopers statewide issued more than 64,000 citations and warnings. This included 5,513 citations for speeding; 720 seat belt and child safety restraint citations; 1,314 citations for no insurance; and 230 warnings and citations for Move Over, Slow Down violations. DPS also had 288 DWI arrests, 280 felony arrests, and 155 fugitive arrests.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.