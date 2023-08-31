Email City Guide
The trend of warmer temperatures start 8/31 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will start the trend of the warmer temperatures all across Texoma. We will see mostly sunny skies with sustained winds blowing from the East at 10-15 mph. We will see a high of 99 degrees as the heat dome will start to shift back over towards Texoma. We will see overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Heading into Friday, temperatures will return to the triple digits. We will see an afternoon high of 102 degrees with an overnight low of 67 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see mostly sunny skies with sustained winds blowing from the southeast at 10-15 mph. We will remain dry. Overall, it will be a nice and warm day for any outdoor activities. Always remember to stay hydrated!

Saturday will be a warmer day, returning to the triple digits once again. We will see a high of 101 degrees. That High pressure system has shifted over towards the East, giving us a return of the extreme heat for a few days in a row. Winds will be blowing from the east at 10-15 mph. We will also see an overnight low of 69 degrees.

Sunday we will return to the triple digits once again as that heat dome makes a return over Texoma. We will see a high of 100 degrees with clear skies. Winds will be blowing from the east at 5-10 mph. We can expect to see an overnight low of 70 degrees.

As we head into the start of next week, just in time for family activities and the holiday we will remain in the triple digits. We will see a high of 101 Monday with winds blowing from the southwest.

Tuesday we will see a high of 101 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday we will remain in the triple digits, seeing a high of 102 degrees.

Have a great Thursday! -Weatherman J

