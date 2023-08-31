Email City Guide
WFPD investigating deceased man found in pool

WFPD at the scene where a man was found face down in a pool.
WFPD at the scene where a man was found face down in a pool.(Joseph Saint)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating the possible drowning of an adult man.

Officers were called to a home around 11 a.m. Thursday for a 35-year-old man found face down in a swimming pool at a private home on Martin Blvd.

The Crimes Against Person Unit responded to the scene, and the man was pronounced dead on site. No information has been released about the man’s identity.

Stick with News Channel 6 for more information on this developing story.

