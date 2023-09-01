Another Hot and Dry Weekend on Tap

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures today once again hit the triple digit mark all across Texoma. Here in the falls we topped out just a hair above 100 degrees. Luckily, temperatures will depart a few degrees this evening and give way to comfortable temperatures in time for high school football tonight. Temperatures will taper down into the low 80s throughout tonight’s’ football games. Tomorrow will be very similar to today, but temperatures might be able to be a few degrees below today’s highs. On the bright side, tomorrow morning looks pleasant! Sunday looks to be a bit warmer and we might even be able to squeeze in an isolated rain shower. The upcoming week will be dominated by triple digits as well as heightened fire weather. Strong winds from the southeast mixed with very dry conditions will be the reason for heightened fire weather, so avoid burning. Besides that, meteorological fall is off to a hot start

