Dallas Cowboys QB surprises WF child struggling with cancer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Braxton Terrell is battling leukemia. Crews at News Channel 6 got in touch with his favorite football player, Dak Prescott, quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Prescott sent Braxton an encouraging video message, and the Terrell family captured his reaction.

Braxton is seven years old, and instead of starting second grade, he is currently receiving chemotherapy at Cook Children’s Hospital. His family needs all the support they can receive. If you would like to support Braxton’s Battle, donate to their GoFundMe.

The full story about Braxton’s Battle can be viewed online at News Channel 6.

