Hot Labor Day weekend ahead 9/1 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will continue the trend of the warmer temperatures all across Texoma. We will see mostly sunny skies with sustained winds blowing from the southeast at 10-15 mph. We will see a high of 100 degrees as the heat dome has shifted back over towards Texoma. We will see overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Heading into Saturday, temperatures will remain in the triple digits. We will see an afternoon high of 100 degrees with an overnight low of 68 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see mostly sunny skies with sustained winds blowing from the southeast at 10-15 mph. We will remain dry. Overall, it will be a nice and warm day for any outdoor activities. Always remember to stay hydrated!

Sunday will be a warmer day, returning to the triple digits once again. We will see a high of 102 degrees. That High pressure system has shifted over towards the East, giving us a return of the extreme heat for a few days in a row. Winds will be blowing from the southeast at 10-15 mph. We will also see an overnight low of 69 degrees.

For Labor Day, we will return to the triple digits once again as that heat dome remains over Texoma. We will see a high of 103 degrees with clear skies. Winds will be blowing from the south at 15-20 mph. We can expect to see an overnight low of 73 degrees. Be aware of fire danger as conditions will be favorable.

As we head into Tuesday, just in time for back to school and work; we will remain in the triple digits. We will see a high of 103 with winds blowing from the south at 15-20 mph.

Wednesday we will see a high of 101 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be sustained blowing from the southeast at 10-15 mph. Thursday, we will remain in the triple digits, seeing a high of 101 degrees.

Have a great weekend! -Weatherman J

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.