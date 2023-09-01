Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Lookin’ good, ‘feline’ good: Fred is adoptable from WF Animal Services

By Mekala Conway
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Animal Services of Wichita Falls proudly presents this week’s Pet of the Week: Fred!

Fred is a five or six-month-old male domestic shorthair cat who’s grown up in the care of Animal Services. The poor guy has never known a real home.

He is playful, sweet, and outgoing, with beautiful silver tabby markings.

Those interested can fill out an application to adopt Fred in-person at Animal Services. Potential adopters must be at least 18 and meet the criteria listed on the website. The $40 adoption fee covers vaccinations (except for rabies), a microchip, and flea and tick prevention.

Adopters are expected to pay for the animal’s spay or neuter procedure.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Braxton’s Battle with Leukemia
Dallas Cowboys QB surprises WF child struggling with cancer
Dr. Hall is retiring after 42 years with the university.
WBU president retires after 42 years with univeristy
On Tuesday evening, WFPD responded to gunshots heard in the 1200 block of N. 6th Street.
WFPD: Shooting victim from Scotland Park recovering, expected to survive
Arkyshia Jones mugshot from 2021
WFPD issues arrest warrant for Sun Valley shooting suspect