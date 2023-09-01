Lookin’ good, ‘feline’ good: Fred is adoptable from WF Animal Services

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Animal Services of Wichita Falls proudly presents this week’s Pet of the Week: Fred!

Fred is a five or six-month-old male domestic shorthair cat who’s grown up in the care of Animal Services. The poor guy has never known a real home.

He is playful, sweet, and outgoing, with beautiful silver tabby markings.

Those interested can fill out an application to adopt Fred in-person at Animal Services. Potential adopters must be at least 18 and meet the criteria listed on the website. The $40 adoption fee covers vaccinations (except for rabies), a microchip, and flea and tick prevention.

Adopters are expected to pay for the animal’s spay or neuter procedure.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.