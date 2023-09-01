Our Lady Of Guadalupe resumes Fiestas Patrias after pandemic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Las Fiestas Patrias are traditional celebrations of the pride of Mexican nationality, the independence and culture that takes place in Mexico as well as the U.S. They have been celebrated by the Hispanic community in Wichita Falls since 1928 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church for their Grand Jamaica Festival.

This is celebrated during the month of September for Mexico independence day which is Sep. 16. National hispanic month is also celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

Fiestas Patrias Volunteers say why they believe this is important.

“Well here in Wichita falls there’s three catholic churches but our lady of guadalupe has been for the hispanic community and that way we don’t have to lose our roots we pass our roots on to our children so our culture doesn’t end,” Miriam Linares said.

She wants to emphasize this celebration of culture is open to everyone.

“It is open to the entire community like I mentioned we’re a welcoming church to any person that would like to attend not just the church but our events it’s open to the entire community it’s always been that way,” Maria Kalbfleish said.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they had to put a pause on the event for 3 years. Now the church is hoping to bring back some old friends as well as invite new faces with the events.

The Parade will be taking place Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. and will include floats from local businesses, organizations and schools.

The Grand Jamaica will be on Sept. 16, starting at noon and will end at 11 p.m. Food, live music, entertainment and raffles of up to $2,000 will be available.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.