Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Our Lady Of Guadalupe resumes Fiestas Patrias after pandemic

By Priscilla Meza
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Las Fiestas Patrias are traditional celebrations of the pride of Mexican nationality, the independence and culture that takes place in Mexico as well as the U.S. They have been celebrated by the Hispanic community in Wichita Falls since 1928 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church for their Grand Jamaica Festival.

This is celebrated during the month of September for Mexico independence day which is Sep. 16. National hispanic month is also celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

Fiestas Patrias Volunteers say why they believe this is important.

“Well here in Wichita falls there’s three catholic churches but our lady of guadalupe has been for the hispanic community and that way we don’t have to lose our roots we pass our roots on to our children so our culture doesn’t end,” Miriam Linares said.

She wants to emphasize this celebration of culture is open to everyone.

“It is open to the entire community like I mentioned we’re a welcoming church to any person that would like to attend not just the church but our events it’s open to the entire community it’s always been that way,” Maria Kalbfleish said.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they had to put a pause on the event for 3 years. Now the church is hoping to bring back some old friends as well as invite new faces with the events.

The Parade will be taking place Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. and will include floats from local businesses, organizations and schools.

The Grand Jamaica will be on Sept. 16, starting at noon and will end at 11 p.m. Food, live music, entertainment and raffles of up to $2,000 will be available.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Braxton’s Battle with Leukemia
Braxton’s Battle with Leukemia
MSU ART GALLERY
MSU art exhibition giving Fine Arts majors inspiration
Wichita Falls
Braxton’s Battle with Leukemia
A satellite image showing the approximate crash site.
Burkburnett man struck, killed by semi-truck over the weekend