Student making bracelets to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls student has found a way to use her passion of making bracelets to raise money for those in need.

Kaydence Mayo, at just 10 years old is dedicated hours of her free time to make bracelets to raise money for the Children’s MIracle Network at United Regional.

“I think she just wanted to do something to jump in and help along with me, so she started making these little bracelets and she called me after work one day and said, ‘I’m going to make these bracelets and I want to sell them, and give all of the money to Children’s Miracle Network,’” Kaydence’s Grandmother and CMN Specialist for UNited Regional, Melissa Walker said.

"I just have a lot of bracelets and I don’t have a lot of arm space, so I just need to make some bracelets for the CMN and the babies.”

Kaydence is selling the bracelets for just $3 each, or $4 for a custom bracelet.

Through the month of Aug. she was able to raise over $600.

“My Mimi always talks about her always going on these fundraising things for CMN, and I just have a lot of bracelets and I don’t have a lot of arm space, so I just need to make some bracelets for the CMN and the babies,” Kaydence said.

Kaydence is planning to give the money to CMN at Texoma Gives on Sept. 7.=, and her new goal is to raise $1,000.

Those wishing to help out still have time to make a contribution and buy a bracelet from Kaydence, just call United Regional at (940) 764-8429.

