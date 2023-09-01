Email City Guide
Sumo is looking for his forever family

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue found us while they were picking up donations at the Waterhole to talk to us about Sumo, a sweet cat looking for his forever home.

The adoption fee for cats is $100 but that covers all shots, spay, or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

