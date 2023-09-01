Email City Guide
Suspect dead after vehicle pursuit with WCSO

.
.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An attempt to stop a motorcycle by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office became a deadly pursuit after the driver failed to pull over.

According to WCSO, deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle at approximately 11:48 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the intersection of Iowa Park Rd and Central Fwy. The driver did not pull over and drove north on the Central Fwy Access Rd, entering the freeway at Maurine St.

The motorcycle drove along Hwy 287 at speeds greater than 100 miles per hour, exiting the City View exit and re-entering Hwy 287. Then, the bike exited at Wellington Ln, where the driver lost control and struck a guard rail.

The pursuit lasted approximately three minutes.

The driver, identified as Cody Lee Mitchell, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene. Texas DPS is investigating the incident.

