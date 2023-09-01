Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Texoma Gives on September 7th

Early giving is already underway
Texoma Give September 7th
Texoma Give September 7th(KAUZ)
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Michael Stanford came in to talk about Texoma Gives on September 7th.

Which an area-wide day to bring the region together and to raise money and awareness for Texoma nonprofits.

This initiative is organized by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation

It also provides an online location to find and support nonprofit organizations whose missions align with your passion.

People can contribute and donate monetary gifts or money that make nonprofits stronger and with stronger nonprofits the community is stronger.

For more information on Texoma Gives visit https://www.texomagives.org/

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Farmers feeling the impact of another hot, dry summer.
Texas farmers feeling the heat
First Alert Tracker Tour
First Alert Tracker Tour makes final stop at Faith Mission
fiestas patrias
Our Lady Of Guadalupe resumes Fiestas Patrias after pandemic
Braxton’s Battle with Leukemia
Braxton’s Battle with Leukemia