WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Michael Stanford came in to talk about Texoma Gives on September 7th.

Which an area-wide day to bring the region together and to raise money and awareness for Texoma nonprofits.

This initiative is organized by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation

It also provides an online location to find and support nonprofit organizations whose missions align with your passion.

People can contribute and donate monetary gifts or money that make nonprofits stronger and with stronger nonprofits the community is stronger.

For more information on Texoma Gives visit https://www.texomagives.org/

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.