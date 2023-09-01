WBU president retires after 42 years with univeristy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dr. Bobby Hall, who has been associated with Wayland Baptist University for 42 years, including the past eight years as president, has announced plans to retire effective June 30, 2024.

Dr. Hall has had an extensive career with Wayland Baptist, serving the university as an associate professor of business, executive vice president, and university president. He developed Wayland’s Office of Institutional Research and Effectiveness, which evaluates teaching effectiveness, student and alums outcome competencies, achievement, aptitude, and satisfaction.

