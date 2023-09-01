Email City Guide
WFPD holds 76th District Police Academy graduation

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department held the graduation for the 78th District Police Academy on Friday morning.

Ten recruits of the academy walked the stage and were honored in front of their friends and families.

“It’s a huge relief, these last six months haven’t been easy. The training staff have been hard on us, but there’s a reason for all that, you know. Best training staff in the state of Texas, they really know what they’re doing. like I said, they know what they’re doing you know, so now we get to actually apply what we’ve learned,” Carlos Gonzalez, the honor graduate of his class said.

Gonzalez said their training brought the 76th class together as a family.

The graduation was held at the MPEC at 10:00 a.m. on September 1.

