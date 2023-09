WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This morning, Sept. 1, WFPD released the identity of the man found deceased in a swimming pool yesterday.

The man has been identified as 35-year-old Dustin Marcus Stump, a resident of Wichita Falls.

Police are still investigating the incident. Stick with News Channel 6 as we develop this story.

