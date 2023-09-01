WFPD issues arrest warrant for Sun Valley shooting suspect

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Arkyshia Jones, 33, has been identified as the suspect in the Aug. 29 shooting at the Sun Valley Apartments.

WFPD has issued a warrant for Jones’s arrest for aggravated assault. She is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to call WF Crimestoppers at 940-322-9888 or the non-emergency WFPD number at 940-720-5000.

