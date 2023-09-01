Email City Guide
WFPD issues arrest warrant for Sun Valley shooting suspect

Arkyshia Jones mugshot from 2021
Arkyshia Jones mugshot from 2021(Wichita Falls Police Department)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Arkyshia Jones, 33, has been identified as the suspect in the Aug. 29 shooting at the Sun Valley Apartments.

WFPD has issued a warrant for Jones’s arrest for aggravated assault. She is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to call WF Crimestoppers at 940-322-9888 or the non-emergency WFPD number at 940-720-5000.

