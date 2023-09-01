Wichita Falls free outdoor concert series set to begin

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls and Parks and Recreation Department’s free outdoor concert series is set to return in September.

Classic Rock performer Biskit Headz will perform at the debut of the series return on Tuesday, September 5.

The concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. in Bud Daniel Park at 900 Ohio Ave. Wichita Falls, Texas 76301.

The City of Wichita Falls suggests the community bring a lawn chair or a blanket.

More information can be found by calling the Recreation Division at (940) 761-7490.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.