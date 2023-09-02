City Hope Church gives out free food for serve day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On the first Saturday of the month, City Hope Church spends the day serving the community, this time in the form of free food.

CHC was out on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. and 7th St. giving out burgers and drinks.

Members of the church we’re busy grilling and bagging the food so people could take them on the go.

Volunteers also offered prayers to anyone who wanted it.

“Oh, I love it, I love that I think that’s a thing that God put inside all of us that that ability or that desire to serve. You know we always say that you know Jesus was the ultimate example of serving, he created the universe, yet he knelt down and he washed the disciples’ feet. If Jesus isn’t too good to serve, then none of us are too good to serve,” volunteer Gus Garcia said.

