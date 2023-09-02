Local business holds pet food drive for Emily’s Legacy Rescue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A local business in Wichita Falls, The Water Hole, has hosted a popular food drive for Emily’s Legacy Rescue for nearly a decade. However, since the COVID-19 Pandemic, the charity has been on hold, but this year they are back.

Kimber Hopkin, founder of Emily’s Legacy Rescue called the amount of food given during August impressive.

Despite a three-year gap where organizers were not able to host the event, donors showed up and showed out would be an understatement for this drive.

Walking into The Water Hole, a portion of the floor was nearly covered with donations.

This business collected almost 2,000 pounds of cat and dog food combined.

Hopkins revealed that words couldn’t explain how shocked she was to see how many helping hands are still in Wichita Falls supporting this non-profit.

”The generosity of people’s help to make sure these animals are fed and are in a good place until they find their forever home. It’s just an outpouring, and support and I’m just amazed, just perplexed.” Hopkins said.

She shared that the organization fosters about 95 percent of rescue cats in Wichita Falls.

This contribution will assist volunteers who foster some of the rescues during feeding time.

“We have a lot of fosters willing to open up their homes and hearts to help save lives, and a lot of them will take multiples; especially moms and babies. And whenever we have food to help support them, they’re not out having to buy the food. It helps them to be able to take care of the animals in their care.” She said.

With the drive going on a hiatus since the pandemic, Hopkins explained donations as very low.

She said things like vetting, medication, and of course food were coming out of pocket.

Hopkins added that she was thankful for each donation and excited to see the drive finally return.

Emily Legacy Rescue is always looking for helpful hands.

If you are interested in giving food or finding other ways to donate, you can visit their rescue center or website for more information.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.