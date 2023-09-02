Email City Guide
Neighbors hold 13th annual Harding street community garage sale

Harding street garage sale
Harding street garage sale(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Blake Hill
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, that saying was especially true when several residents on Harding St. participated in the 13th annual community garage sale.

From clothes to knick-knacks and even food, the homes along Harding St. had plenty for everyone to look through.

Pastor James Hicks has been organizing this event since the beginning and said this is always a great way to get to know the people they may often see but never talk to.

“We get to meet our neighbors they get to meet us, and it kind of brings the pressure on. And all year long the relationship still stays, you know we talk to each other if something is going on at their house, I’m right there, you know, we’re neighbors, so it’s a good deal,” Pastor and organizer James Hicks said.

