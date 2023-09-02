Remembering Lauren Landavazo

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s been seven years since the tragic news of two student’s being shot shook Wichita Falls.

Lauren Landavazo and Makayla Smith were only 13-years-old at the time, Lauren sadly passed away.

“Seven years sometimes seems like 700 years, hard to say that. Sometimes it seems like yesterday, and sometimes it seems like a whole lot longer than seven years ago. There’s been so much stuff that’s happened, I mean so many things that have kept us busy, that kept us moving forward, and I think initially we knew we had a very special legacy to carry on,” Lauren’s father, Vern Landavazo said.

For Lauren’s parents the past 7 years have been a journey of healing and keeping busy by helping others.

“It helped tremendously to stay busy and focused on doing something good for other people, and it made a big difference. Now we’re just kind of in Limbo, and it’s hard you know, when you have so much time where you’re not busy like that,” Lauren’s mother, Bianka Landavazo said.

The Landavazos said they’re looking for the next step, and who they can help in Lauren’s name.

“It was something that we thought we could do something about was maybe mental health. So just ourselves seeking help for problems that are bigger than us helped us understand that there’s a need in this state for more mental health, we know that based on what we’ve dealt with in our case,” Vern said.

Lauren’s parents have dedicated Sept. 2, to Lauren and encourage people to be a change for good, and spend time doing some acts of kindness.

“We know we’re going to see our daughter again, one day when we go home. Like I said be kind, try to help people, you know, be nice, just be a good person. And I know that’s what Lauren would want, and hopefully today someone’s doing, you know, acts of kindness. That’s what I hope people are doing today. You know, it’s Lauren’s day,” Bianka said.

