Another Hot Day Tomorrow, Fire Weather Heightens This Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures today once again have hit 100° for most places in Texoma. Unfortunately, there is not much end in sight for these triple digit temperatures. Some places today saw highs a degree or two above 100. Not only has it been hard, but it has of course, been sunny. Luckily, tonight should be another pleasant night. Temperatures tonight will work the way down into the mid to low 60s. Tonight looks to be one of the more pleasant nights in the forecast. Overnight lows will once again return to the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow’s forecast looks identical to today. Temperatures tomorrow will be right around 100 degrees once again along with plentiful amounts of sunshine. Temperatures will be comfortable as you’re heading out the door tomorrow for breakfast or church or wherever you may be heading to. Temperatures this week will be dominated by triple digits with multiple days being a few degrees above 100. Wednesday we could see a very small chance of rain, but the chances are very low. Fire weather will also be a high risk this week as it has been hot and dry, and winds this week will be strong.

