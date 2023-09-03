Email City Guide
One person dead after a crash in Jack County

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Blake Hill
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - According to Sgt. Juan Gutierrez with the Texas Department of Public Safety, one man is dead after two vehicles collided on the intersection of State Highway 199 and Farm-to-Market 2210.

Phillip Carr, a 49-year-old male of Azle, Texas was pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries sustained from the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a nearby Hospital with for their injuries.

Stick with News Channel 6 for the latest updates on this wreck.

