One person dead after a crash in Jack County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - According to Sgt. Juan Gutierrez with the Texas Department of Public Safety, one man is dead after two vehicles collided on the intersection of State Highway 199 and Farm-to-Market 2210.

Phillip Carr, a 49-year-old male of Azle, Texas was pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries sustained from the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a nearby Hospital with for their injuries.

Stick with News Channel 6 for the latest updates on this wreck.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.