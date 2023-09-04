Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Family raising money for son’s kidney transplant expenses

(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Isaiah Johnson was diagnosed with kidney failure around three weeks old. After being added to the organ transplant list, his family hopes to raise money for lodging and transportation expenses.

Isaiah’s mother, Paula Bustillo, said she has stayed strong for her son since he was diagnosed early. She said she has been caring for him at home since then.

“He’s been on dialysis for about a year. When he was a small child back in 2008, he had a kidney transplant. Over the years, the kidney has gotten old and starting to wear out now,” Paula said.

Isaiah does nine hours of dialysis at home and has been put on the organ transplant list.

Isaiah’s dialysis treatment doesn’t come easy, according to his mother.

“I have to make sure that he gets hooked up properly to his dialysis machine ‘cause he does it here at home. I have to make sure he takes his medication on a daily basis. I have to make sure his exit site is cleaned on a daily basis, back and forth to the doctors twice a month for blood work to see the doctor,” Paula said.

The family’s GoFundMe can be found here.

Stick News Channel 6 at 5:00 p.m. to cover more of this story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Grassfire on Airport Drive causes road closure
Grassfire on Airport Drive causes road closure
The crash occurred on SH 16, approximately nine and a half miles south of Loving.
Fatal crash in Young County kills one
Fatal crash generic
One person dead after a crash in Jack County
City Hope Church Serve Day
City Hope Church gives out free food for serve day