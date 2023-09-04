Family raising money for son’s kidney transplant expenses

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Isaiah Johnson was diagnosed with kidney failure around three weeks old. After being added to the organ transplant list, his family hopes to raise money for lodging and transportation expenses.

Isaiah’s mother, Paula Bustillo, said she has stayed strong for her son since he was diagnosed early. She said she has been caring for him at home since then.

“He’s been on dialysis for about a year. When he was a small child back in 2008, he had a kidney transplant. Over the years, the kidney has gotten old and starting to wear out now,” Paula said.

Isaiah does nine hours of dialysis at home and has been put on the organ transplant list.

Isaiah’s dialysis treatment doesn’t come easy, according to his mother.

“I have to make sure that he gets hooked up properly to his dialysis machine ‘cause he does it here at home. I have to make sure he takes his medication on a daily basis. I have to make sure his exit site is cleaned on a daily basis, back and forth to the doctors twice a month for blood work to see the doctor,” Paula said.

The family’s GoFundMe can be found here.

