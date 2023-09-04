Email City Guide
Fatal crash in Young County kills one

The crash occurred on SH 16, approximately nine and a half miles south of Loving.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Friday, Sept. 1, Texas DPS responded to a car accident on State Hwy 16 that killed a passenger and injured a driver.

According to DPS, the vehicles involved were a Ford Mustang containing a driver and passenger and a Freightliner towing a trailer. The Mustang was traveling northwest when it crossed the center strip of the highway and hit the Freightliner traveling the opposite direction head-on.

Neither the driver nor the passenger in the Mustang were wearing seatbelts, and the passenger was pronounced deceased on the scene due to his injuries. The driver was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist with undisclosed injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner was reportedly unharmed.

