Grassfire on Airport Drive causes road closure

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a grassfire on Airport Drive around 3:00 p.m.

Airport Drive is shut down from Kiel Lane to Loop 11 for the fire.

Our crews on the scene said the Wichita Falls Police Department, Texas A&M Forest Service, and Wichita County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene for traffic control.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this fire.

