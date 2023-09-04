Email City Guide
Hot Labor Day Along with High Fire Danger

By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures today topped out a few degrees above for most of us in Texoma. Some places in southeastern Texoma had some slight relief thanks to some rain cooled air from storms in Dallas. Regardless, we saw triple digits across the board in Texoma. Tomorrow, Labor Day, looks to be exactly the same as today. Temperatures tomorrow look to be a few degrees above 100 once again along with sunny skies. There is also a heightened risk for fire weather tomorrow as winds will blow up 20 MPH. Keep this in mind as you grill tomorrow. Any fires tomorrow will spread rapidly and make containment. This also applies to Tuesday. The rest of the week will be hot and feature triple digits daily. Wednesday we could see a very small chance for some hit and miss storms. Next weekend temperatures look to drop off a few degrees and into the 90s.

