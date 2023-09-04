Labor Day celebration giving college students scholarships

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A philanthropist, Darren ‘Datson’ Jarrett, in Wichita Falls hosted the 3rd Annual Labor Day Fest.

This event aims to unify the East Side community, as well as financially support young people while in college.

Williams Park was brimming with music, free food, and of course community members, but most importantly, there were tons of giveaways for students.

”Kids are our future, you know, and it’s not even just our kids.” Jarret said. “It’s every race, every nationality; it doesn’t make any difference. We need to do for the young people like those who built the bridges for us.” Jarrett explained.

Supporting the next generation, that’s Datsun’s goal. He put aside $3,000 in scholarships to donate to students in the community.

“Growing up, on the East side, sometimes people think that there’s nothing to do, or you can never grow from coming from a background, that we never will have anything,” Datsun said.

Other organizers like Dr. Sonjia Calliste revealed she sees herself in those she is giving to.

”I see myself in some of these kids, as I said, growing up, I grew up in a poor family.” Dr. Calliste said. “And just to be able to give back and help these kids, education is important. It’s the key that’s going to open up so many doors, to our future. So for our children, we just want to give back.”

The parent of a scholarship recipient, Terrazz Causey, shared her appreciation for the event.

”The love, the support, everyone is excited and happy for each other whether their child won or not.” Causey stated. “And maybe they didn’t even have a child that signed up, but it just shows we can come together as a community.”

Causey says she hopes this event shows young people the importance of getting an education.

“For these kids to see the importance of school, and to see the importance of applying for scholarships.”

Datsun revealed that he plans to make the event bigger and better each year; his goal is to give $6,000 in scholarships for the next celebration.

