More Heat this Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - More hot weather is expected this week with highs well above average. Expect daily highs to range from 101 to 108. Believe it or not, there is a slight chance for a few showers Tuesday into Wednesday, but widespread rain is not expected. We are seeing signs of the weather pattern wanting to change some by late in the weekend or early next week. We may see a front with some rain chances and a drop in temperatures!

