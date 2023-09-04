Very Hot and Windy Labor Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning, Texoma and happy Labor Day! We’re in store for a hot one today folks. Temperatures are warm to start the day as all of Texoma is sitting in the mid-70s to start our morning. Our temperatures will quickly warm up to a crisp 105 degrees today. Great day to be at the lake or in the pool! If you’re planning to fire up the grills this afternoon and evening, be sure to be very cautious. Winds today will be gusty and we could see gusts in excess of 20 MPH. This has risen our fire danger and if any embers catch any of our dry surfaces on fire, the fires won’t have an issues when spreading. The upcoming week will be hot with multiple days in the triple digits. Tuesday and Wednesday we could see an isolated rain chance. Temperatures look to drop below 100 by the weekend.

