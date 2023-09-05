Email City Guide
The Wichita Theatre unveils the Academy of Performing Arts

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Theater is unveiling The Academy of Performing Arts.

The academy will have classes for students, children, and adults to help them grow into creative pathways.

“I wanted to jump on board immediately it’s just a great way to show the arts to the community,” said Calvin Russell, Founding Instructor of the Academy of the Performing Arts.

Russell spent most of his life on stage. The arts were where Russell found his voice.

“I was a very closed-minded person. I sat myself in a corner and I found theater, you couldn’t ever recognize the people that go through theater of what they originally were before they went into it,” said Russell.

Dwayne Jackson President & CEO of The Wichita Theater and Director of the Academy said the classes are for everyone and especially for people like Russell.

“Taking life applications and learning how to communicate. Yes we are in the theater business and yes they will be on the stage doing this but we’re going to be creating opportunities for them to learn how to communicate in a world that we live starring at devices,” said Jackson.

Students can take classes on dance, vocal lessons, acting, and more. Some classes can be taken once whereas others can be taken anywhere from three to six weeks.

“Overcome all these insecurities that these kids are feeling like what I went through and I was able to find that in a positive environment and I want to be able to provide that positive environment and teach kids these necessary life skills,” said Russell.

“Our goal is just to give an outlet to those families that have a child or children that are not active in sports or maybe they are and they want something different,” said Jackson.

