Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

American Red Cross first year to participate in Texoma Gives

Texoma Gives on September 7th
American Red Cross participates in Texoma Gives for the first time
American Red Cross participates in Texoma Gives for the first time(KAUZ)
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kara Nickens executive director of American Red Cross talked about how great American Red Cross is with the community and how helpful they are.

Ensuring people that they are not alone in time of need, and that they are giving more help this year for the community.

American Red Cross is participating in Texoma gives for the first time ever.

Spreading the word of how important it is to donate to Texoma Gives, and volunteer for American Red Cross.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wichita Falls free outdoor concert series set to begin
Third Chill Down Texoma winner announced
Henderson is known for using his passion for teaching to help others discover a love of learning.
Not taken for ‘granite’: WFISD teacher receives NAGT Earth Science Leader Award
Jacelyn Lassiter sat down with Rita Gauthier of Catholic Charities to discuss Texoma Gives.
Catholic Charities: We serve anyone and everyone