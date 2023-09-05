Email City Guide
Gas prices affecting Labor Day travel

By Blake Hill
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - According to AAA, average gas prices in Wichita County are $3.30, 50 cents below the national average.

Despite that, people still feel the weight of the cost of gas on their wallets.

“Man, it seems like to me they keep going up. It digs deeper and deeper in that pocketbook,” Wichita Falls resident Cary Waters said.

When gas prices go up, so does just about everything else, so filling up your car can make it harder to fill the fridge.

Some believe the price should be lower ahead of holidays like Labor Day. With so many people traveling, the demand for gas is up.

“It was ridiculous, crazy like, you figure it would be cheaper, but it’s not, and the expenses of driving, trying to drive this car, it’s a gas guzzler,” Wichita Falls resident Anthony Ochoa said.

According to AAA, Wichita Falls reached the top five least expensive gas price averages last week and fell to sixth place during Labor Day.

Gas prices are affecting more than just travel plans. Ochoa said his overall quality of life is suffering as well.

“It’s been affecting my money, dipping into my groceries. And the gas prices, they ridiculous,” Ochoa said.

