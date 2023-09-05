Hot Today Along with Isolated Rain Chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning Texoma! We have another hot day on deck for Texoma. We’re already off and running with a warm start to today as out the door temperatures are already in the low 80s. Not only are we off to a warm start, but we are also off to a windy start to the day. Winds are blowing around 20 MPH out of the southwest. These winds will remain gusty throughout the day today, thus heightening our fire weather again - very similar to yesterday. For the first time in what feels like forever, we do have some small rain chances today. Hit-and-miss showers look possible throughout the morning commute hours before eventually giving way to mostly sunny skies. Another chance for some isolated thunderstorms materializes late this evening as you head to bed, especially along the Red River and northward. The rest of the week looks to stay hot with every day above 100. However, by the weekend, a weather pattern change looks likely which could drop our temperatures into the 90s and alos bring some rain chances with it.

