Kiel fire 85 percent contained

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas A&M Forest Service Indicent Viewer shows that the Kiel fire that broke out near Airport Dr. yesterday afternoon is approximately 85 percent contained.

The fire has burned approximately 500 acres of juniper, mesquite shrub, and grass vegetation. Neither the Forest Service nor the WFFD reported civilian injuries from the blaze. The fire threatened seven homes and three commercial businesses, but the crews working to contain the fire prioritized protecting those properties, and none were destroyed.

Once the threatened homes and businesses were secured, the crews focused on slowing the fire’s progression through aircraft that dropped water and fire retardant.

According to the WFFD, the location of the fire and yesterday’s weather conditions made it difficult for crews to contain the flames. WFFD requested mutual aid from the Sheppard Air Force Base Fire Department, Burkburnett Fire Department, and Friberg-Cooper Fire Department. The Texas A&M Forest Service responded to a request for its aid with a strike team, a state task force, a medical unit, and air resources.

WFFD reports six firefighters were treated for minor burns and heat-related injuries, one being transported to United Regional for treatment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.