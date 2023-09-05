Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Kiel fire 85 percent contained

Six firefighters treated for non-life-threatening or heat-related injuries and released back to duty.
The fire began yesterday, Sept. 4, at approximately 3 p.m.
The fire began yesterday, Sept. 4, at approximately 3 p.m.(Rowan Hardman)
By Mekala Conway
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas A&M Forest Service Indicent Viewer shows that the Kiel fire that broke out near Airport Dr. yesterday afternoon is approximately 85 percent contained.

The fire has burned approximately 500 acres of juniper, mesquite shrub, and grass vegetation. Neither the Forest Service nor the WFFD reported civilian injuries from the blaze. The fire threatened seven homes and three commercial businesses, but the crews working to contain the fire prioritized protecting those properties, and none were destroyed.

Once the threatened homes and businesses were secured, the crews focused on slowing the fire’s progression through aircraft that dropped water and fire retardant.

According to the WFFD, the location of the fire and yesterday’s weather conditions made it difficult for crews to contain the flames. WFFD requested mutual aid from the Sheppard Air Force Base Fire Department, Burkburnett Fire Department, and Friberg-Cooper Fire Department. The Texas A&M Forest Service responded to a request for its aid with a strike team, a state task force, a medical unit, and air resources.

WFFD reports six firefighters were treated for minor burns and heat-related injuries, one being transported to United Regional for treatment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

American Red Cross participates in Texoma Gives for the first time
American Red Cross first year to participate in Texoma Gives
Davenport’s Grocery was open for Labor Day and provided customers with last-minute items while...
Local grocery store benefits from holiday sales
Gas prices affecting Labor Day travel
Gas prices affecting Labor Day travel
Labor Day celebration giving college students scholarships