Local grocery store benefits from holiday sales

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Davenport’s Grocery was open for Labor Day and provided customers with last-minute items while also seeing a large amount of business.

The oldest grocery store in Wichita Falls on the Eastside has been a staple in the community since 1927.

The economic impact of staying open on holidays allows Davenports to make a lot of money while also still being able to help customers.

“Well, some of the customers were unable to get here in time before we closed,” Davenports Grocery Store Manager, Ashlie Mays said.

“They’re working, so when they have time off we are happy to stay open just for other customers to come in and get belongings they weren’t able to get. It helps our store out a lot but it also helps our customers too. So around the holidays, we get a lot more sales but it weighs out from the stuff we sell throughout the week. We love seeing our customers happy it puts a smile on our face Mays said.

Davenports Grocery is open Monday- Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and Saturday to 9:30 am to 4:00 pm.

