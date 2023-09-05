Email City Guide
Texas DPS canceling Wed. morning license appointments due to system outage

Texas DPS is canceling all driver's license appointments on Sept. 6 from 7 a.m. to noon.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is canceling morning appointments scheduled on Sept. 6 due to an ongoing system outage.

The outage has affected statewide driver’s licensing offices and online portals, impacting services such as license renewals and replacements, obtaining driver records, and verifying eligibility.

According to DPS, they are working to identify the cause of the outage and fix it as quickly as possible.

