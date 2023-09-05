Texas DPS canceling Wed. morning license appointments due to system outage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is canceling morning appointments scheduled on Sept. 6 due to an ongoing system outage.

The outage has affected statewide driver’s licensing offices and online portals, impacting services such as license renewals and replacements, obtaining driver records, and verifying eligibility.

According to DPS, they are working to identify the cause of the outage and fix it as quickly as possible.

