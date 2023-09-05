Email City Guide
Texoma Gives: Child Care Partners’ Baby Bowl fundraiser

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Keri Goins and Abby Jones with Child Care Partners of Wichita Falls joined us in the studio to talk about the 2nd Annual Baby Bowl.

13 children are hoping to be voted as this year’s MVP. Donations made toward Child Care Partners can be made as votes for one of the 13.

Each vote is $10 but donation tiers go up to $20, $130, and $500.

The following are the 13 children that can be voted as this year’s MVP:

The MVP will be awarded with a prize from the Foundation Automotive of Wichitowardta Falls.

All proceeds made during Texoma Gives are going towards the Child Care Partner’s Scholarship Fund. The organization also wants to raise awareness about the recent building collapse during the microburst.

Donate and vote for your MVP for Texoma Gives here.

