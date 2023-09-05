Email City Guide
Texoma Gives: United Regional Foundation Community Care Fund

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Noel Filer joined us in the studio to remind those who plan on donating during Texoma Gives about the Community Care Fund.

Filer said all of the donations made to the United Regional Foundation during Texoma Gives will be going toward the Community Care Fund.

This fund helps provide essentials such as medications, medical supplies, food boxes, hygiene backpacks, rides to appointments, and access to specialty care.

To donate toward this fund during Texoma Gives, visit texomagives.org, and search for United Regional Foundation.

According to the United Regional Foundation, all donations up to $7,500 will be matched.

