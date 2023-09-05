Texoma Hunting and Fishing Expo coming to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 2023 Texoma Hunting and Fishing Expo will be held at the J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center on September 16 and 17.

The expo is an event for the whole family, and admission is free.

On Saturday, September 16, the expo will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. On Sunday, September 17 the expo will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The show floor will feature companies presenting hunting, fishing, & outdoor products.

The Hunting and Fishing Expo will also have guides, outfitters, fishing lures, bait, tackle, taxidermist, fishing poles, silencers, hunting gear, decoys, deer feeders & blinds, sonars, raffles, and giveaways.

More information on the 2023 Texoma Hunting and Fishing Expo can be found here.

The J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center is located at 111 N Burnett St in Wichita Falls, TX.

