Thunderstorm Chances and Changes are on the Way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A weak front will produce some hit and miss storms across the area this evening and possibly overnight. The stronger storms could briefly become severe with some gusty winds, brief downpours, and some lightning strikes, along with some hail. The front sinks and stalls south of us on Wednesday, but a few hit and miss storms will be possible along it by the afternoon. Hot temperatures will continue into Friday, but a weather pattern change is showing up for the weekend and next week with some rain chances and cooler weather finally!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.