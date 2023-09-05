Email City Guide
Thunderstorm Chances and Changes are on the Way

Hit and miss storms Tuesday evening and night.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A weak front will produce some hit and miss storms across the area this evening and possibly overnight. The stronger storms could briefly become severe with some gusty winds, brief downpours, and some lightning strikes, along with some hail. The front sinks and stalls south of us on Wednesday, but a few hit and miss storms will be possible along it by the afternoon. Hot temperatures will continue into Friday, but a weather pattern change is showing up for the weekend and next week with some rain chances and cooler weather finally!

