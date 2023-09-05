Email City Guide
WFAFB reminds recipients to spend vouchers at farmer’s market

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is still providing and redeeming vouchers for the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program until Sept. 29. The program is available for Texas WIC recipients and seniors.

Participants can only receive one set of vouchers per year, and the WFAFB reports many people have claimed a voucher but have not redeemed it yet. Recipients can redeem vouchers at the local Wichita Falls, Olney, Graham, or Vernon farmer’s market.

Recipients can redeem their vouchers at these locations and times before the Sept. 29 deadline:

  • The Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market, located at 713 Ohio Ave., is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • The Olney Farmers & Artists Market, located at 2801 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd., is open on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • The Graham Farmer’s Market, located at 150 US Hwy 67, is open every Saturday from May through September from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • The Vernon Farmers’ Market, located at 3445 43rd Ave, is open Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Woman pleads guilty to DWI with a child passenger
