Wichita Falls Fire Department updates on Kiel Fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Kiel Fire in Wichita Falls is contained by 85 percent, according to the Wichita Falls Fire Department.

Fire crews are still building containment lines around the 500-acre fire.

Agencies are still out making sure the grass doesn’t reignite or spread.

Crews have been working non-stop since September 4 to contain the flames.

Assistant Fire Marshall of Wichita Falls, Jared Burchett said the department pulled out multiple resources to stop the fire.

“Fire started in a heavy area, of what we’d call timber. And we were having access issues in getting our engines into those flanks to get it secured.” Burchett explained.

Agencies from the surrounding areas, along with WFFD were called to combat the 500-acre fire.

“From the city of Wichita Falls, we had a little over 13 apparatus, 13 units a little under 28 personnel, Burkburnett was able to send a brush truck as well as an engine.” He said. “ Frieberg Cooper had 4 brush trucks and an actual intender as well, and Sheppard Air Force Base. “

Burchett said it required several aerial resources to contain a majority of the flames. The aircraft used 30 gallons of water alone.

“We also had air resources, we had an air-tack platform, we had 4 fire bosses working, pulling water from the lake; dumping water from the left flank.” He shared.

Several homes and businesses were affected, but not destroyed. Burchett revealed no one in the area needed to evacuate.

“We had engines backed into all of the houses and the building areas within the 4400 block of City View Dr. Firefighters were preparing and assisting the homeowners to prepare in case the fire was to push along that left flank of that 4400 block,” Burchett explained.

While no residents were hurt, officials confirmed that six firefighters were treated for what they described as minor injuries.

“We treated six firefighters on the scene, one was transferred to United Regional for heat-related, 3 of them were minor burns, and three of them were heat-related injuries.”

Strong winds do play a factor in pushing wildfires. Burchett said his department and surrounding agencies are monitoring the area closely.

