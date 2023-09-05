Woman pleads guilty to DWI with a child passenger

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jessy Casarez pleaded guilty to Driving While Intoxicated With a Child following her wreck in April 2023.

Casarez’s plea deal was confirmed on September 1 in the 30th District Court.

She was given two years of confinement, five years of community service, and an $850 total fine.

On Sunday, April 2, officers were sent to a wreck where a woman hit a light pole along Fairway Blvd.

Wichita Falls Police Department said the wreck involved a Casarez and a 12-year-old child.

Casarez was arrested when officers arrived on the scene and discovered she was intoxicated.

According to Oncor, the crash left 720 people without power for about 8 hours including places like Market Street, nearby hotels, and traffic lights.

