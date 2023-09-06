Better Weather is on the Way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The next two days remain hot to very hot. Highs on both Thursday and Friday will rise back above 100. Fire weather concerns will be a little elevated and pollen counts will be very high. A weak front may be enough to produce some storms by Friday afternoon and evening. If we get storms, they could produce some big wind gusts. We begin seeing our temperatures pull back some starting Saturday and Sunday with a continued change for a few storms. A bigger front arrives by Monday of next week, with our first little tasted of fall weather. It may be a little wet and highs may only be in the 80s early next week.

