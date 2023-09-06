Boil order issued for Electra

ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - A Boil Water Notice has been issued for the City of Electra, according to a press release provided by city officials.

The Boil Order was issued on Wednesday, Sept. 6th, in response to a power failure at the Midway Pump Station. The power failure caused a drop in water pressure.

All customers of the Electra Water System are advised to boil their water before using it for any purpose, including washing their hands and face, brushing their teeth, and drinking. Water should reach a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes, then cool. Residents can also purchase bottled water instead of boiling it.

The City of Electra will notify residents once using the water without boiling is safe.

Residents with questions can contact Mark Jones at 940-249-4111.

