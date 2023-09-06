Email City Guide
Catholic Charities services and programs free of charge to anyone. Highlighting Texoma Gives for donations.(KAUZ)
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rita Gauthier joined to talk about Catholic Charities.

She also was able to give a brief highlight of the services and programs provided to the community by Catholic Charities.

All of these programs and services are free of charge and emphasis that you do not have to be catholic to participate.

Also, she encourages the community to donate to Catholic Charities during Texoma Gives on September 7th.

Academy of Performing Arts