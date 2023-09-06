A change in the weather pattern coming soon 9/6 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will continue the trend of the warmer temperatures all across Texoma. We will see mostly sunny skies with sustained winds blowing from the northeast at 5-10 mph. We will see a high of 100 degrees as the heat dome has shifted back over towards Texoma. We will see overnight lows in the low 70s.

Heading into Thursday, temperatures will remain in the triple digits. We will see an afternoon high of 107 degrees with an overnight low of 75 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see mostly sunny skies with sustained winds blowing from the south at 10-15 mph. We will remain dry. Overall, it will be a hot day for any outdoor activities. Always remember to stay hydrated!

Friday will be a warmer day, returning to the triple digits once again. We will see a high of 109 degrees. That High pressure system has shifted over towards the East, giving us a return of the extreme heat for a few days. Be aware of fire danger as conditions will be favorable. Winds will be blowing from the southwest at 15-20 mph. We will also see an overnight low of 72 degrees.

For Saturday, we will return to the double digits as that heat dome has shrunk and shifted back towards the west. We will see a high of 98 degrees with clear skies. Winds will be blowing from the east at 10-15 mph. We can expect to see an overnight low of 68 degrees.

As we head into Sunday, just in time for NFL Football; we will remain in the double digits. We will see a high of 97 with winds blowing from the east at 10-15 mph.

Monday we will see a high of 92 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be gusty blowing from the southeast at 15-20 mph. We will have a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Tuesday, we will remain in the double digits, seeing a high of 90 degrees with a chance for an isolated shower.

Have a great weekend! -Weatherman J

